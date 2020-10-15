John Martin Mirko Buys 100,000 Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,915.47.
Shares of CVE:RKR opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. Rokmaster Resources Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.