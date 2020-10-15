John Martin Mirko Buys 100,000 Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,915.47.

Shares of CVE:RKR opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. Rokmaster Resources Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

