Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,788.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

