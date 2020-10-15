JMP Securities Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $360.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

Shares of TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

