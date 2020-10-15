JMP Securities Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $206.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $4,445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.