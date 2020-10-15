JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $62.65. 19,228,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 792% from the average session volume of 2,154,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

