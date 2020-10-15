JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.