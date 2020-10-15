JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.