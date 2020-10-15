Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.36 ($31.01).

JEN stock opened at €25.22 ($29.67) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.54 and its 200-day moving average is €21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €29.36 ($34.54).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

