Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

