Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

