Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. Truist began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

HXL stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

