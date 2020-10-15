Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

