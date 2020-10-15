Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.42.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $271.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $173.62 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

