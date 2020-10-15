Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Albemarle Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Group upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Albemarle stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

