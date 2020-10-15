JD Sports Fashion’s (JDSPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JDSPY opened at $10.50 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.19.
About JD Sports Fashion
