JD Sports Fashion’s (JDSPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JDSPY opened at $10.50 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

