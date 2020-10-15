James Hambro & Partners Purchases 40 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,209.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

