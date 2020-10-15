Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) (ASX:JDR) Insider Purchases A$65,100.00 in Stock

Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) (ASX:JDR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$65,100.00 ($46,500.00).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu bought 1,800,000 shares of Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,200.00 ($50,142.86).
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 41,666,666 shares of Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$624,999.99 ($446,428.56).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.01.

About Jadar Resources Limited (JDR.AX)

Jadar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of lithium and other mineral properties in the Republic of Serbia and Austria. The company holds 100% interest in 4 exploration licenses covering an area of 258 square kilometers in Serbia. It also holds an 80% interest in 8 projects comprising 136 exploration permits covering an area of 64.2 square kilometers in Austria.

