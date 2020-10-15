Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.