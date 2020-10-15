Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRI. ValuEngine raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,092 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Itron by 598.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

