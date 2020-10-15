iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.