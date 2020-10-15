iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Trading Down 2%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 22,558.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 141,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $933,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

