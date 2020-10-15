iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 319,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,215,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $162.12 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

