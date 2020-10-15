IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

IRCP opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

