Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $259.80 and last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 62 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.10.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $637,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,481. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

