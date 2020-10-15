IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading Down 11.1%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQEPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IQE presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $669.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

