Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IDTY opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
Ipsidy Company Profile
