Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDTY opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

