Investors Buy High Volume of Infosys Call Options (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the average daily volume of 1,261 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Infosys by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Infosys by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 363,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

