Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.81 and last traded at $115.32. 2,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.11.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.