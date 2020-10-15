Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,273 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

