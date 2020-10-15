Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Stock Price Down 2%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $52.04. Approximately 2,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

