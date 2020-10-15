Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.51. Approximately 12,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

