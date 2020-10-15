Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,480,000 after buying an additional 64,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

