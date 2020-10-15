Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Roth Capital

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.34. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

