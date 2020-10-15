Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.