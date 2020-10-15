Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Interpace Biosciences Company Profile
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
