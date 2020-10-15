Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Interpace Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

