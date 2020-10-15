Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

