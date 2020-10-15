Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells 16,696 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after buying an additional 837,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 684,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

