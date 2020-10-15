Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Sells 1,649 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.36.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.
