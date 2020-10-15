Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Sells 1,649 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after buying an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

