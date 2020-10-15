Insider Selling: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $459,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48.

LRAD stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. LRAD Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.48.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on LRAD in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of LRAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

