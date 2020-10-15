Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $377,600.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

