Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells 69,120 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ari Bousbib also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iqvia alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80.

On Friday, August 14th, Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $171.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 36.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.