Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells 69,120 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ari Bousbib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80.
- On Friday, August 14th, Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $171.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 36.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.