Insider Selling: General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $204,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spencer Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Spencer Davidson sold 100 shares of General American Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $2,766.00.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $227,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 17.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth $471,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

