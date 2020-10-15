Insider Selling: General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $204,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Spencer Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 9th, Spencer Davidson sold 100 shares of General American Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $2,766.00.
Shares of GAM stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.09.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.
