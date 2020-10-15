Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $298,294.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 9,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $359,005.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $269,952.00.

Shares of DT opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

