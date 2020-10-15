Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $89,640.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,630,307.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $86,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

