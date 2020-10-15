Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Grippo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

