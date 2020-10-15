Insider Selling: Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,916,666 shares in the company, valued at C$10,269,782.76.

Shares of CBR opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. Cabral Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

