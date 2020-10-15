Insider Selling: Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.18.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

