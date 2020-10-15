Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Insider Acquires 155,500 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) insider Sime Armoyan bought 155,500 shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,305,000.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,000 shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 15,000 shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

TSE:WRG opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

