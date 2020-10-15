Insider Buying: Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV) Insider Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV) insider Andrew Kemp purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,860.00 ($19,185.71).

Andrew Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Andrew Kemp acquired 16,908 shares of Silver Chef stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$5,258.39 ($3,755.99).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.66.

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

