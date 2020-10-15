Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RVT opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.